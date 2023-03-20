Nuclear reactor for moon base? UK space agency backs Rolls-Royce in its research

Rolls-Royce has secured a funding from UK Space Agency backing research by the British luxury carmaker into how nuclear power could be used to support a future moon base for astronauts.

In a statement, the aero-engine manufacturing business said that scientists and engineers at Rolls-Royce are working on the Micro-Reactor programme to develop technology that will provide power needed for humans to live and work on the Moon.

Nuclear power has the potential to "dramatically increase" the duration of future Lunar missions, the company said. It is important to note that all space missions rely on a power source to support systems for communications, science experiments and life-support.

As per the press release, the UK Space Agency has announced £2.9 million of new funding for the project which will deliver an initial demonstration of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor. This follows a £249,000 study funded by the UK Space Agency in 2022, the statement read.

Minister of State at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman, said, “Partnerships like this, between British industry, the UK Space Agency and government are helping to create jobs across our £16 billion Space Tech sector and help ensure the UK continues to be a major force in frontier science.”

As per Rolls-Royce, a reactor will be ready to send to the Moon by 2029.

The partnership with Rolls-Royce comes after the UK Space Agency recently announced £51 million of funding available for UK companies to develop communication and navigation services for missions to the Moon.

