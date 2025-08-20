A council in London wants its staff to use inclusive language and so has prohibited them from even saying the words "husband and wife" to refer to a married couple. The Royal Borough of Greenwich council in southeast London has instead asked them to use the words “spouse” or “partner”. It has prepared an elaborate language guide to help them be aware of the inclusive words. This move has triggered a debate in London, with people questioning the need for such a change. While some people have welcomed the move, others are slamming the woke culture that has led to calling off the use of the words "husband and wife." The Sun first reported about the change and has a 45-page booklet that lists everything the staff should and should not say to be more inclusive. Also Read: 'No woke Marxist lunacy': Trump launches 90-point 'AI Action plan,' signs executive order barring government use of 'woke' AI models

Why not “husband and wife”

One of the other points in the handbook is avoiding the words "ladies and gentlemen". The staff has been told not to say "Welcome, ladies and gentlemen" while running public meetings and events. Arguing that the change is needed, the Greenwich council book further states that it is important so they do not offend anyone, since traditional terms are no longer acceptable. It stressed that gender-neutral language is the way forward. However, not everyone agrees with the change, with people on the internet calling it "madness" and "nonsensical woke garbage."

Don't ask for "Christian name"

It also tells its staff not to ask people for their "Christian name", a phrase used to refer to a person's given name, mostly at the time of baptism in Christian tradition. The council says this is to create an inclusive environment and promote respectful communication for those who get in touch with the council for their needs. It admits that changing the way staff communicate is about flipping "habits" formed over the years. The foreword of the book states, "For some of us, communicating in a more inclusive way is about changing deeply embedded habits."

No “mum and dad”