/Elon Musk's two-word reply to wild multiverse where Kamala Harris is US president and Trump is jailed

Tech giant Elon Musk has responded with two words, in a reply to a post on X that spoke about multiverse where Democratic leader of United States Kamala Harris won the 2024 Presidential Elections and incumbent US President Donald Trump is in jail. The post claimed that it is an “alternative dystopian timeline in the multiverse.” The post further states that in the said multiverse the Supreme Court of US “declares all aspects of wokeism legal” hinting at affirmative action, etc. It also claims that the border is wide open and illegal immigrants pours into America, “permanently changing the country.” Replying to the post, Elon Musk said “Good Points”, but did not clarify further as to what he meant.

The Tesla boss who has been vocal against Trump over ‘big and beautiful’ tax spending bill, criticised the US administration on several issues in the past weeks including Epstein files. However, his stance remains unclear as he has also praised Trump's ceasefire initiatives. He has also responded “long way to go” on a video shared on X by United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth 'unleashing American drone dominance.'

Trump-Musk breakup

The breakup in the bromance of Donald Trump and Elon Musk came days after the tech billionaire exited DOGE after serving the Trump administration in his second term and backing the US President throughout his election campaign, not only as his biggest ally but also as the biggest donor. The public fallout took an ugly turn when Musk claimed that Trump's name is in the ‘Epstein Files.’ A furious Trump called him ‘crazy’ and said that he is upset because of the ‘EV mandate.’ Musk went on to state that the POTUS would not win the election without him - a claim that the US president dismissed. Things cooled down between the two after Musk deleted the Epstein files tweet and apologised for his statements, saying that he “went too far.” Trump, in a reconciliation of sorts, said that he wishes the tech giant well.