/Elon Musk's two-word reply to wild multiverse where Kamala Harris is US president and Trump is jailed

Elon Musk responded with THIS to a post on X describing a dystopian multiverse where Kamala Harris is U.S. President, Donald Trump is jailed, wokeism is legalized, and borders are open.
Tech giant Elon Musk has responded with two words, in a reply to a post on X that spoke about multiverse where Democratic leader of United States Kamala Harris won the 2024 Presidential Elections and incumbent US President Donald Trump is in jail. The post claimed that it is an “alternative dystopian timeline in the multiverse.” The post further states that in the said multiverse the Supreme Court of US “declares all aspects of wokeism legal” hinting at affirmative action, etc. It also claims that the border is wide open and illegal immigrants pours into America, “permanently changing the country.” Replying to the post, Elon Musk said “Good Points”, but did not clarify further as to what he meant.
The Tesla boss who has been vocal against Trump over ‘big and beautiful’ tax spending bill, criticised the US administration on several issues in the past weeks including Epstein files. However, his stance remains unclear as he has also praised Trump's ceasefire initiatives. He has also responded “long way to go” on a video shared on X by United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth 'unleashing American drone dominance.'
The breakup in the bromance of Donald Trump and Elon Musk came days after the tech billionaire exited DOGE after serving the Trump administration in his second term and backing the US President throughout his election campaign, not only as his biggest ally but also as the biggest donor. The public fallout took an ugly turn when Musk claimed that Trump's name is in the ‘Epstein Files.’ A furious Trump called him ‘crazy’ and said that he is upset because of the ‘EV mandate.’ Musk went on to state that the POTUS would not win the election without him - a claim that the US president dismissed. Things cooled down between the two after Musk deleted the Epstein files tweet and apologised for his statements, saying that he “went too far.” Trump, in a reconciliation of sorts, said that he wishes the tech giant well.
The tussle reignited again last week with Musk's renewed campaign against Trump's 'big beautiful' tax spending bill as the bill was debated in the US Congress. As Trump signed the bill turning it into a law, Musk said he is launching “America Party.” However he has been silent since then. Slamming the tech billionaire in a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed Musk's American Party as "ridiculous" and said that his former 'buddy' has gone "off the rails." He said that the third party can create complete chaos and disruption in the United States.