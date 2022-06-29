New York Police Department removes 2000 bees from restaurant in Times Square

It is not difficult to find some bizarre acts and performances in Times Square during a visit to New York, but it is not every day that one finds 2000 bees in a restaurant. The food joint was filled with bees, and it took special beekeepers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to remove them from the site. NYPD officials were seen entering the premises with protective gear and they later said that the bees will be relocated in order to take advantage of their pollination capabilities.

A number of bees made their nest around the poles of a shed over the outside siting area of the restaurant. It took the firefighters quite some time to safely remove the bees from that position.

NYPD later took to Twitter to write - “Times Square was buzzing today! @NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The 🐝 will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use.”

Times Square was buzzing today!@NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The 🐝 will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use.

The activity by NYPD quickly attracted a crowd in the tourist area as the onlookers cheered them on and even took pictures of the whole thing. The bees have become a major problem in New York recently as the NYPD had to capture a number of them from the World Trade Centre back in May.

The number of bees found in the World Trade Centre was estimated to be around 8000 by NYPD.