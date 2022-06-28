Two Indian women held after Thai airport officials find 109 live wild animals in luggage during X-ray

In a shocking development, two Indian women have been held at Suvarnabhumi airport in Thailand on Monday when the law enforcement officials found 109 live wild animals in their baggage, said the Department of National Parks in a press release. These women, who were going to board a flight to India, have been accused of smuggling animals. The incident came to light when some suspicious objects were discovered by the airport officials in the X-ray of the two suitcases of the women, said Sathon Khong-ngern, chief, wildlife checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi airport. In the bags, two armadillos, two white porcupines, 50 lizards, 35 turtles and 20 snakes were found, according to the release.

The two Indian women have been identified as 38-year-old Nithya Raja and 24-year-old Zakia Sulthana Ebrahim, as per the Bangkok Post. They were scheduled to fly on a Thai Airways flight to Chennai airport in India.

The accused women have been detained and charged with violating the Animal Disease Act of 2015, the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019 and the Customs Act of 2017. These women have also been handed over to the Suvarnabhumi airport police station by the wildlife officials for further legal action.

