/Netizens creeped out to see similar posts from Dubai influencers amid Iran war: 'Are you scared?

As the Iran war rages, Dubai has been caught in the crosshairs as Tehran is retaliating with attacks in the Middle East. Visuals showing blazes in posh residential addresses and fragments falling from the air. Iranian drones have been struck near terminals at the airport, disrupting flights. Reports suggest that over 1,400 missiles and drones have been fired at the UAE in recent weeks. However, open social media and influencers living in Dubai will make you believe that all is fine in Dubai. Netizens are now trolling these influencers who are posting similar messages on their pages. TikTok has a viral "I know who protects us" trend going on, and several content creators have jumped onto it. People on social media claim that the UAE government is paying them to show that Dubai is safe. Influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers are posting a picture of Dubai leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum alongside the words, "I know who protects us". They start with the text "are you scared?" and cut to visuals of Al Maktoum waving to the people.

Social media posts on Dubai with similar narratives, influencers issue denial

Netizens are confused to see everyone posting similar messages, and this has led to speculations that they are being paid to post. Social media users have pointed out that all videos under the "I know who protects us" trend look similar, with some going as far as saying that they appear to be sponsored by the government. One particular video has received 7 million views. However, there is nothing to prove the claims. The influencers have categorically denied being paid for making the posts.

Fire in a high-rise apartment building in Creek Harbour, Dubai

People have pointed out that earlier photos and videos of Iranian drone and missile attacks have been removed and replaced by posts praising the regime. Reports suggest that content creators have been told not to share any information that triggers panic and to avoid mentioning the war. Notably, in the early days of the conflict, videos of a drone strike on the Palm Jumeirah were splashed across social media. The Dubai Media Office later claimed that they were "outdated images of past fire incidents" in Dubai. However, on Wednesday, a high-rise building in Dubai's Creek Harbour was hit by a drone set ablaze. Dubai's media office confirmed in an X post that authorities were “responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor.”