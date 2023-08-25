Naked and mysterious 'wolf man' seen roaming in Harz mountains in Germany

A mysterious 'wolf man' was seen roaming around the forests in central Germany's Harz mountains by some hikers, as reported by Bild.



The man, who is said to have lived for five years in the forest, was captured by two hikers on the camera, who as per reports saw him naked, without a piece of cloth on his body, and carrying a wooden spear at the foot of a ruined castle.



In the blurry photos, the man is looking covered in dirt or extremely hairy while he is sitting on the ground and playing with the sand.

Capturing the forest man

31-year-old Gina Weiss and her friend 38-year-old friend Tobi were taking a walk in Blankenburg in the state of Saxony-Anhalt on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Weiss said, “When we reached the sand caves, we saw the wolf man. He stood up high on one of the caves and held a long wooden stick like a lance in his arm.”



“He wouldn’t take his eyes off us, said nothing. He looked dirty like a Stone Age man from a history book,” he added. The pair stated that they had ten minutes of encounter with the 'wolf man' who is believed to be in his 40s.



This is not the first time they have spotted the supposed 'wolf man' in the Blankenburg region. Authorities stated that multiple reports have been submitted to them over the last half-decade of someone appearing in a wolf costume or wearing wolf fur in the forest.

Police receive calls for help

Head of Blackburn Fire Brigade Alexander Beck said, “Someone clearly knows how to live outside and adapt to the changing seasons.” In March, police had received calls from hikers saying, “Help, there’s a wolf man running around here.”



The call was taken seriously by the fire brigade and the police and the area was searched around, however, they only found old fire sites.

As per the regional public broadcaster MDR, the fire brigade's members had also claimed to have seen some forest dweller wearing fur but stated that he ran off.



Meanwhile, a volunteer with the local fire service, speaking at the Telegraph, said that the most recent sighting reported was 'nonsense' and claimed that the photos were 'a prank'.



Dense forests cover nearly a third of Germany and hence, legends and myths of people living off the land tend to develop. Many fairy tales and stories have been inspired by the dense woodland, including those created by the German Brothers Grimm.

