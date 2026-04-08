Another scientist linked to America's space program and NASA died in 2023, adding to a long list of those missing or dead. Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), passed away three years ago. The police found no signs of foul play, yet the fact that he is one of many who are no longer around and linked to US space or nuclear programs adds to the mystery. Hicks worked at JPL from 1998 to 2022 and was particularly involved with understanding comets and asteroids. He was also involved with the DART project, under which NASA deflected an asteroid moonlet to prepare for a future mission. Among those who have gone missing or are dead are those who also worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory or were involved with the same NASA missions that Hicks also worked on. Monica Reza became JPL's new Director of the Materials Processing Group and soon after vanished in June 2025. Frank Maiwald, a co-worker of Hicks and with ties to JPL, died in July 2024 at the age of 61. Recently, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, 67, was murdered outside his home on February 16, 2026. He had worked on space telescope missions led by NASA.

Maiwald died in Los Angeles under unknown circumstances. He held a prominent position at JPL and was awarded the JPL Principal, yet the authorities did not publicly talk about his death, and only one obituary was posted online. Grillmair was involved with a work as part of which water was discovered on a distant planet, and signs of life could be found less than 160 light-years from Earth. Then there is Retired General William Neil McCasland, 68, who left his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 27 without his home and was only seen once. He reportedly knew about America's nuclear secrets and also worked with recovered UFO technology, and on classified space weapons programs at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He also shared ties with Reza and Grillmair as they all worked on advanced missile or rocket science.

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