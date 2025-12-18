/Who is Nuno Loureiro, the MIT professor who was killed at his home, as Israel alleges Iran links?

MIT nuclear science professor, Nuno Loureiro, was killed at his home on Monday by an unknown man who is still at large. Israel has now released a statement, alleging that an Iranian operative might have assassinated him. According to a report in the Jerusalem Post, Israeli officials believe Iranian operatives targeted the leading nuclear fusion researcher. Notably, none of the American investigative agencies has presented this theory till now. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office earlier said, “This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. No further information is being released at this time.” Meanwhile, there are rumours that the killing could be linked to the Brown University shooting, located only 80 kilometres from the professor's home.

Who is Nuno Loureiro, the MIT professor who was murdered?

Loureiro is a leading researcher in energy and nuclear physics and was reportedly leading efforts to develop future technologies. His wife and three young kids survive him. He specialised in nuclear science, engineering and physics. The MIT professor reportedly once spoke in favour of Israel. Notably, Iran and Israel have been at loggerheads, and they came face to face during the ongoing war with Hamas. Even US President Donald Trump jumped in, attacking Iranian nuclear facilities. Loureiro was the director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center, a position he took over just last year. According to his bio on the MIT website, he “majored in Physics at Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon (Portugal) in 2000 and obtained a PhD in Physics at Imperial College London (UK) in 2005.”

The facility has more than 250 full-time researchers. Loureiro was described as a "brilliant" professor and has had an illustrious academic career at MIT. He holds degrees from Imperial College London and Princeton.

Loureiro was killed two days after the Brown shooting in Rhode Island, in which two students died. The university is just around 70 kilometres from his home, and both shooters are at large. However, the FBI has denied that the two incidents are linked.

