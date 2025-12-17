/Brown University shooting: Manhunt enters fourth day, FBI releases new video timeline of suspect. Watch

FBI forensic teams on Tuesday (Dec 16) scoured the area around Brown University as the search for the gunman behind a weekend campus shooting entered its fourth day, with no arrest yet in a case that has shaken the Ivy League school. The shooting took place on Saturday (Dec 13) afternoon, when a man carrying a rifle entered a campus building where exams were underway and opened fire, killing two students before fleeing. The victims were later identified as Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov.

Images released by the FBI showed evidence response teams combing snow-covered ground near the Providence, Rhode Island campus, as investigators continued to piece together the suspect’s movements. At a briefing, local officials have also unveiled a new video timeline that may help identify the shooter.

Investigators release new video timeline of shooter: Watch video

A new video timeline released by investigators appears to show the person of interest walking through nearby residential streets in the hours after the attack. Urging residents to closely review the footage, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said, "We are asking the public to see the body movements, the body posture... that may help you identify this individual," adding that such details could help identify the suspect. He renewed appeals for homeowners and drivers with security or dash cameras to share footage with investigators.

Authorities said they have received about 200 actionable tips so far. One man was briefly detained earlier in the investigation but later released after police determined he was not connected to the shooting.

Armed and dangerous: What we know about the suspect

The FBI, which is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture, described him as armed and dangerous, stocky in build and roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall. Surveillance videos released by investigators show a person in dark clothing walking around the neighbourhood for nearly an hour after the shooting, occasionally doubling back or abruptly changing direction. In all the footage, the suspect's face is either masked or turned away.