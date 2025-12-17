/POTUS's end-of-year performance report card: Trump's approval rating slips to 39%

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped nearly to its lowest point of his current term, with even Republican voters showing signs of unease, particularly over his handling of the economy, according to a new Reuters Ipsos poll.

Trump's report card is HERE

The three-day survey, which ended Sunday (Dec 14), found that 39 per cent of US adults approve of Trump’s job performance. That is down from 41 per cent earlier in December and just one point above the 38 per cent reading recorded in mid-November, his weakest showing this year. The Reuters Ipsos poll was conducted online among 1,016 adults across the United States.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump returned to the White House in January with a far stronger standing, registering a 47 per cent approval rating at the start of his term. Since then, his popularity has steadily softened, driven largely by concerns over economic management.

Only 33 per cent of respondents said they approve of how Trump is handling the US economy, marking his lowest rating on that issue so far this year.

What's causing the approval rating to fall?

The decline comes amid growing anxiety about hiring and growth. While a recent government shutdown disrupted the release of some official data, many economists believe businesses have slowed hiring, citing uncertainty and shock effects linked to Trump’s tariff policies.

What about Trump's MAGA base?

Support among Republicans remains solid overall, but cracks are beginning to show. About 85 per cent of Republican respondents said they approve of Trump’s overall performance, unchanged from earlier this month. However, approval among Republicans on economic management dropped to 72 per cent, down from 78 per cent earlier in December and the lowest level recorded this year within his party.

Trump campaigned heavily on a promise to repair the economy after a period of high inflation under former Democratic president Joe Biden. While inflation has eased from its earlier peaks, it has remained stubbornly elevated during Trump’s term, hovering near 3 per cent. That remains above the roughly 2 per cent level policymakers generally see as healthier.