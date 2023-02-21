ugc_banner

Mysterious object found on Japanese beach, police cordon off the area

Hamamatsu, JapanEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Japanese Self-Defence Forces have been called in to inspect the object. Additionally, police have also requested the military to send a team to thoroughly inspect the mysterious ball.

In Japan, police have cordoned off a beach after discovering a mysterious ball on the sand. As per local media reports, authorities are worried that the object might be a sea mine of some kind. RT News reports that the object was first spotted on Monday (February 20th) morning by a local woman in the city of Hamamatsu in the Shizuoka Prefecture. The object reportedly measures around 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) in diameter and, based on the rust on its surface, is believed to be made of iron. However, the exact metal is yet to be identified. Police have cordoned off a 200-meter radius around the object.

The mysterious ball may have washed ashore from the sea. Pictures and videos of the object have widely been shared on social media websites. They show that the ball has two latching points on opposite ends.

Japanese Self-Defence Forces have been called in to inspect the object. Additionally, police have also requested the military to send a team to thoroughly inspect the mysterious ball. As per a Sputnik report, the coast guard is yet to identify what the object is.

(With inputs from agencies)

