Mouth freshener sends five people to hospital at Gurugram restaurant in India: Report

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Five people were rushed to a hospital after they reportedly consumed a mouth freshener at a restaurant in Gurugram, a city southwest of New Delhi in northern India.

A shocking video of the incident was shared on social media platforms as people in pain were seen throwing up blood and washing their mouths. As per reports, they felt a burning sensation in their mouth.

After finishing their meal reportedly at the La Forestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90, the victims picked a customary mouth freshener.

Local reports said, and video also showed, that shortly after consuming the mouth freshener, they began to feel a burning sensation, followed by vomiting.

Out of five hospitalised, two of them are said to be in critical condition.

As quoted by NDTV, Ankit Kumar said that he was with his wife and five friends at the restaurant.

As quoted by NDTV, Ankit Kumar said that he was with his wife and five friends at the restaurant. He said as quoted, "We don't know what they have mixed (in the mouth freshener).

"Everyone here is vomiting. They have cuts on their tongues. Their mouths are burning. Don't know what type of acid they have given us," he added.