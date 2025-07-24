Last year, Earth had a mini moon for a few weeks, and astronomers were all excited about it. Now a study has established that our planet has at least six such mini moons at any given time. A team os scientists from the US, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Sweden says that these cosmic objects are pieces of our actual moon which came apart following asteroid collisions. They are only around six feet in diameter and caught in the Earth's gravitational field. The authors noted that when the debris from the Moon was released from asteroid impacts, the larger chunks floated away. However, the smaller ones were pulled in and are in a somewhat stable orbit around Earth. These broken moon pieces, known as "lunar ejecta," orbit our planet for years before escaping. These temporarily bound objects (TBOs) then get caught in the Sun's gravity and start revolving around it. Some of them also crash into Earth or the Moon. More debris is released from the Moon and then undergoes the same process, as some of it ends up being Earth's new moons. Also Read: Scientists can't figure out why glaciers in world's most dangerous region are growing

Earth's mini moons

Robert Jedicke, a researcher at the University of Hawaii, described it like a "square dance, where partners change regularly and sometimes leave the dance floor for a while." The study published in Icarus also cancels out scientific belief that every new mini moon that comes near Earth travels from the solar system's asteroid belt. "Given that 18 per cent of TBOs can also be classified as minimoons, our nominal results suggest that there should be about 6.5 minimoons larger than 1 m diameter in the [Earth-Moon system] at any time," the researchers wrote in their new report. To understand more about mini moons, scientists studied two such objects named Kamo'oalewa and 2024 PT5. Both the mini moons made headlines last year when they were spotted orbiting Earth.

Mini moons discovered orbiting Earth