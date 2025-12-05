/Modi-Putin chemistry back on display as PM gifts the Russian leader a Gita in his own language

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Dec 4) gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a two-day visit to India, a copy of the Bhagavat Gita in Russian. Modi later shared a photo of the moment on X, describing the holy text as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world.

Modi-Putin bromance and a gift

Posting a photo of the moment when he handed over the Hindu scripture to the visiting President, PM Modi wrote, “Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.”

Putin arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening and was greeted at the airport by Modi. The two leaders then rode together to the PM's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, a short trip that highlighted the partnership and close relationship the two leaders share.

This is Putin's first trip to India in four years. He will stay in Delhi until December 5 and hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Modi, a meeting that usually sets the tone for the year ahead. With both countries facing shifting geopolitical pressures, every word and handshake is being watched closely.

Analysts have been quick to frame the visit as more than just a symbolic reunion. They say it could push forward cooperation in defence, trade, technology, culture, and other areas that have quietly kept both countries tied together for decades.