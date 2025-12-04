As Putin heads to Delhi, Russian dancers go viral dancing to THIS Punjabi hit. Watch video here

A video of Russian dancers grooving to Panjabi MC’s Mundian Ton Bach Ke Rahi is going viral ahead of Vladimir Putin’s India visit. Russia’s state media shared it as a nod to India-Russia cultural ties, just as Putin prepares for talks with PM Modi.
With just hours left before Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches India for a vital State visit, which, among other things, includes a private dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a video of Russian dancers grooving to Indian music is going viral on social media. Ahead of Putin's visit, Russia's state-run RTV shared the video, which it says "showcases the vibrant cultural bond shared by the two nations".
Sharing the now viral video, RTV captioned it, "Diplomacy With A Beat - Russians Make Desi Moves Ahead Of Putin's Visit". The video showcases a bunch of male and female dancers "perfecting Indian choreography" to a popular song by Panjabi MC, "Mundian Ton Bach Ke Rahi" (literally translates to beware of the boys".
"With President Putin arriving tomorrow, this video of Russian dancers perfecting Indian choreography showcases the vibrant cultural bond shared by the two nations," read the post. Watch video here:
Putin will arrive in India on Thursday (Dec 4) evening for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first visit to India since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022; his last visit was in December 2021.
His two-day state visit at the invitation of the Indian PM will begin with a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday (Dec 5). From there, he will proceed to the Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. Modi and Putin will also hold diplomatic talks along with delegations at Hyderabad House.
Ahead of the visit, the Kremlin said that defence cooperation will be a major talking point. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said discussions could include the sale of additional S-400 long-range air defence systems. He also said Moscow hopes to discuss India’s potential interest in the Su-57, Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter, calling it "the best plane in the world." Peskov revealed that Russia also plans to offer India small, flexible reactors, stressing that Moscow has "real experience" in building them and sees scope for expanding joint investments. He pointed to Russia’s key role in developing India’s civilian nuclear sector through the Kudankulam project and said the Kremlin hopes "for the continuation of this project".