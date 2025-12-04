As Putin heads to Delhi, Russian dancers go viral dancing to THIS Punjabi hit. Watch video here

With just hours left before Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches India for a vital State visit, which, among other things, includes a private dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a video of Russian dancers grooving to Indian music is going viral on social media. Ahead of Putin's visit, Russia's state-run RTV shared the video, which it says "showcases the vibrant cultural bond shared by the two nations".

Watch Russian dancers bust a move on Punjabi song. Viral video here

Sharing the now viral video, RTV captioned it, "Diplomacy With A Beat - Russians Make Desi Moves Ahead Of Putin's Visit". The video showcases a bunch of male and female dancers "perfecting Indian choreography" to a popular song by Panjabi MC, "Mundian Ton Bach Ke Rahi" (literally translates to beware of the boys".

"With President Putin arriving tomorrow, this video of Russian dancers perfecting Indian choreography showcases the vibrant cultural bond shared by the two nations," read the post. Watch video here:

Russian president in India

Putin will arrive in India on Thursday (Dec 4) evening for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first visit to India since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022; his last visit was in December 2021.

His two-day state visit at the invitation of the Indian PM will begin with a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday (Dec 5). From there, he will proceed to the Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. Modi and Putin will also hold diplomatic talks along with delegations at Hyderabad House.