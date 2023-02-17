Mobile tablets for Delhi police to expedite passport issuance process

In a move to improve citizen services and expedite the passport issuance system, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has introduced the mPassport Police App that will expedite the police verification process. India's Home Minister Amit Shah gave out 350 mobile tablets to the personnel of the Special Branch/Delhi Police on the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day for the police verification process using the app.

The tablets will streamline the process of police verification and submission of reports, making it digital and paperless. With the app, the verification process is slated to be reduced from 15 days to just 5 days, effectively cutting down the passport issuance timeline by 10 days.

This move is expected to benefit citizens who have been struggling with delays in the passport issuance system. Abhishek Dubey, Regional Passport Officer, Delhi in a release said, "various steps have been taken (by the ministry of external affairs) to streamline and expedite the process".

The move is being seen as a major step towards improving citizen services and streamlining the passport issuance system. With the use of mobile tablets and the mPassport Police App, citizens can expect faster and more efficient verification processes, which will make it easier for them to obtain passports.

