Missed Canada’s work permit for H-1B holders? Here are some options you can consider

As a part of Canada’s tech talent strategy, the country unveiled the new Open Work Permit (OPW) on July 16, which marked a milestone for H-1B visa holders. The OWP grants specialised occupation professionals the chance to work across various employers in Canada for up to three years, with the added perk of bringing their immediate families along.

As soon as the announcement was made for this new scheme, the popularity of this permit skyrocketed, hitting the 10,000 application cap in just two days. This left some re-considering their immigration prospects through this permit.

However, there are still multiple pathways for H-1B holders to explore Canada’s promising avenues without the need for a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Here’s an overview of some alternative temporary worker pathways to Canada:

1. Global Talent Stream

The Global Talent Stream makes it easier for Canadian employers to hire foreign workers for specialised occupations, especially when Canadians aren't available for these specific roles. It was first introduced in 2017. There are two categories under this stream:

Category A: Designated Partner Referral

For ambitious companies in need of specialized talents from abroad, a Global Talent Stream referral from a designated partner, like a local or provincial business association, is a must.

Category B: In-Demand Occupation

Companies seeking skilled foreign workers for occupations listed in the Global Talent Occupations List can tap into this option, making use of the high-demand occupations with an inadequate local labour supply.

2. Intra-Company Transfers

Intra-company transfers to Canada allow international workers to move to Canada.

If you work for a multinational company that has a branch, subsidiary, or affiliate in Canada, you may be able to secure a Canadian work permit through the Intra-company transfer program.

You must have at least one year of full-time work experience with the foreign enterprise and come to Canada to perform comparable work to be eligible for the pathway.

3. Business Visitors

A business visitor is a foreign national who comes to Canada to participate in international business activities, but who will not enter the Canadian labour market.

Business visitors usually stay in Canada for a few days or a few weeks but are able to stay for up to 6 months. If you plan to stay for more than 6 months or plan to work in Canada, you may be considered a temporary worker and have to apply for a work permit.

(With inputs from agencies)

