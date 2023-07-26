Taste of own medicine? Just Stop Oil meeting ruined by pranksters | VIDEO

Just Stop Oil - an alleged environmental activist group, infamous for employing divisive methods to protest against the use of fossil fuels has been given a 'taste of their own medicine'.

During one of the meetings called by the group, titled "Beyond F****d Banquet', a YouTube prankster group derailed the proceedings by setting off balloons with alarms.

Video activists Josh Pieters and Archie Manners got one of their colleagues to infiltrate the protest group by posing as an activist. The mole then attended one of the protests and was then invited to the banquet where activists could “grieve for what will die, but also to celebrate what we have achieved”.

The meeting, with 100 per cent plant-based food was hosted in a disused church. The members of the prank group entered the venue with helium-filled balloons that would float and stick to the high ceiling of the church. As the balloons reached the ceiling, an alarm went off, leaving JSO members puzzled.

"They have left us with a very difficult problem to solve," one of the hosts could be heard saying. Afterwards, some people in hi-vis jackets are forced to erect ladders to bring down the balloons.

Divisive reactions from netizens

The video on YouTube had garnered almost half-a-million hits in nearly two days with a section applauding the harmless prank while others called out the creators for not understanding the point made by JSO activists.

"Impressive. You got maximum disruption and did no property damage, did not impact any innocent bystanders and did not injure anyone or even put them at risk and at a total cost of a few bucks," said one netizen, while another added, "Good lads, I'm happy to see rationality isn't completely dead."

Meanwhile, one of the users who was not impressed said, "This video screams a failure to understand the climate issue coming from two already very privileged people."

"Can’t even start to describe just how bad this is as a 9-minute piece. From using JSO to give the Tories a scapegoat to consistent degrading comments about protestors. Usually enjoy these lads' work. This is way off the mark," added another.

Just Stop Oil activists across the globe have garnered attention for their radical actions. Recently, the JSO activists interrupted play at Wimbledon twice on day 3. Prior to that, the Ashes proceedings were nearly halted in Headingley before England wicketkeeper-batter Johnny Bairstow intervened and escorted one of the JSO activists out of the park.

Most netizens empathise with the message of the group that humans should reduce the use of 'fossil fuels', however, the methods employed by the group has led to negative reactions from many.

