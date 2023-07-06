Wimbledon interrupted by activists from 'just stop oil'

Environmental protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon twice on day 3. The protesters were from the group- just stop oil - notorious for having blocked sporting and other events in the past. They released orange ticker tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces. After the incidents, ministers met with police and organisers of major sports to discuss increasing efforts to prevent such disruptions. One of the protesters sat down cross-legged on the turf. Security staff quickly removed them. The crowd also began booing protesters with chants of 'get off'.