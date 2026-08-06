/Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets US Ambassador, Seeks Faster H-1B Visa Processing

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Telangana and the United States. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy urged the U.S. side to increase visa interview slots and speed up visa processing. He also raised concerns related to H-1B visa renewals, visa stamping procedures, and the challenges faced by professionals from Telangana working in the United States. The Chief Minister highlighted Telangana's investment potential in sectors such as information technology, artificial intelligence, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, startups, and advanced technologies, inviting greater American investment in the state. With more than one lakh students from Telangana studying in the United States, visa policies remain a key issue for many families in the state.