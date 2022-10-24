A pair of 'climate activists' throw mashed potatoes at Monet's Les Meules painting

Days after two 'woke' climate activists made news headlines for throwing tomato soup at a Van Gogh painting, a similar incident has been reported in Germany.

Reportedly, two environmental protesters targeted a Claude Monet painting at the Museum Barberin this time around by throwing mashed potatoes on it.

In a video that has since gone viral on the realms of social media, the two 'activists' can be seen throwing the mashed potatoes at Monet's ‘Les Meules’ and later sitting under it whilst bursting into a monologue to explain their actions.

“People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting," said one of the women.

"Do you know what I'm afraid of? That science say that we will not be able to feed our families in 2050. Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting will be worth nothing when we are fighting over food. When is the point that you will finally listen and not just carry on as before?" she added.

The duo belongs to an environmental group named 'Letzte Generation' (Last Generation).

The museum, at the time of reporting, said it was not clear if the painting had sustained any permanent damage.

Various woke environmental groups have employed throwing 'liquid' items at famous art paintings as a ploy to make their voices heard in recent times. However, their actions inadvertently bring a lot of flak from most parties.

As reported by WION, earlier this month, two anti-oil activists belonging to a group named 'Just Stop Oil' created a ruckus at the National Gallery in London by throwing tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s painting ‘Sunflowers'.

After splashing the soup, the duo glued themselves to the wall, much to the surprise of the crowd.

“What is worth more, art or life?”, said one of the protestors while the other added, “Is it worth more than food? More than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"

The duo was arrested and later released on bail. However, they have a court case pending.

