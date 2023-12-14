'Miracle' treatment that reduces late-stage liver cancer developed, claim Hong Kong researchers

A team of reserachers at the University of Hong Kong has claimed they have devised a novel, first-in-the-world treatment that prolongs the life of a late-stage liver cancer patient. The researchers said the new treatment reduces the tumor to a state suitable for a transplant.

The 'miracle' treatment uses a combination of stereotactic body radiation therapy – a targeted tumour treatment – and immunotherapy to mitigate the tumour by reverting it back to stage one.

Professor Albert Chan Chi-yan, the co-lead of the research team at the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine said his colleagues had cured a 65-year-old patient of stage-four liver cancer by first shrinking the tumour using a “reduce and remove” treatment they had developed.

“There is actually no other effective treatment to shrink any stage-four cancer to stage one at the moment. The recovery of the patient is encouraging," said Albert.

"The team is honoured to provide new hope and possibilities for the treatment of liver cancer," he added.

Notably, the patient named Wong Lok-wing was given only about six month to live in November last year. He had a tumour that measured 18.2 centimetres in diameter and had spread across to his main portal vein which transports blood to the liver.

Against all hope, the researchers used their "reduce and remove" treatment as a last-ditch effort which brought the desired results. After the cancerous tumour's size was reduced, Wong, during a 12-hour operation in August this year, received a portion of liver provided by his son, Nathan. Since then, Wong has remained cancer-free.

Albert said his team was further developing their treatment by exploring additional immunotherapy. He added that the team hopes of raising the rate of patient response to the treatment to 80 per cent, up from 50 to 60 per cent.

“We have confidence that we can continue this treatment, and our future direction is how we can enhance the efficacy of this regime so that more patients can benefit,” Chan said.

Although the exact cause of liver cancer remains unknown, it is often associated with a condition called cirrhosis in which the organ is scarred or damaged. The primary causes of liver damage are excess alcohol consumption and having a long-term hepatitis B or hepatitis C viral infection.

Lifestyle factors play a crucial role in the rise of liver diseases. Urbanisation, changing dietary patterns, and sedentary behaviours contribute to the escalating rates of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.