/'Mini version of hell': Heat dome scorches Europe as UK, France shatter temperature records

A powerful heatwave swept across Europe on Monday (May 25), with Britain, Ireland, and France recording unprecedented temperatures for May as meteorologists warned that the scorching conditions could persist throughout the week. The unusually intense heat has been driven by a ‘heat dome’, a mass of hot air moving from northern Africa and trapped beneath a high-pressure system over western Europe. Temperatures in parts of Spain are forecast to reach 38 °C later this week, while Italy has already imposed restrictions on outdoor work in several regions.

In the United Kingdom, the Met Office confirmed the hottest May day ever recorded, with temperatures soaring to 34.8 °C at Kew Gardens in southwest London, surpassing the previous record by nearly two degrees. “This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone May,” the Met Office said on X. Residents and tourists struggled to cope with the unusual conditions in London, where temperatures at this time of year usually hover around 17C to 18C. “The weather here is like a mini version of hell. It's boiling. It's like really hot,” said 10-year-old Liza Nizari during a visit to the British capital.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that human-driven climate change is intensifying extreme weather events, including heatwaves, droughts, and floods, leading to temperature records being broken more frequently. Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst described the soaring temperatures as a good indication of climate change in action and said such heat could increasingly become the new norm.

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The warning comes days after UK climate advisers said the country was built for a climate that no longer exists and urged authorities to adapt infrastructure such as schools and hospitals for rising temperatures. Britain had already crossed the 40 °C mark for the first time in recorded history during the summer of 2022. Ireland also registered its hottest May conditions on record, with temperatures reaching 28.8 °C in Killarney and Clonmel, according to Met Eireann. In Scotland, a grass fire erupted near Arthur’s Seat hill in Edinburgh as temperatures climbed to 25 °C, with smoke spreading across the city.

France is on heatwave alert

Across the English Channel, Meteo-France said dozens of temperature records were shattered in several French cities, prompting heatwave alerts in eight western regions. The agency warned that the exceptionally hot weather could continue until the weekend. The southwestern town of Bergerac recorded 34.7 °C on Monday, while Nantes and Angers also experienced unusually high temperatures. On Tuesday, large parts of Brittany were expected to see temperatures between 32C and 35C, with some southern regions potentially touching 37C, according to Meteo-France.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to chair a meeting with senior ministers on Thursday to review the government’s preparedness for the ongoing heatwave. Paris had already crossed the 30 °C mark for the first time this year on Saturday, reaching 31.9 °C. The heat also raised safety concerns during sporting events. Authorities said one man died during a 10-kilometre race in Paris on Sunday, while 10 others were hospitalised in critical condition following another race in Maisons-Alfort.

Outdoor work restrictions in Italy

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned that the extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year would continue throughout the week across most of the country, except the Canary Islands. Authorities also forecast widespread tropical nights in southwestern Spain from Wednesday onward, with peak temperatures between 36C and 38C expected later in the week.