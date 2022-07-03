Mind-boggling optical illusion: Four or five? How many women are there in this picture?

It looks like a woman standing and talking on a phone, but when one will take a closer look, the optical illusion image will appear like a puzzle. This mind-boggling, painting by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak, has left plenty of people zooming in and out to count the number of women.

But media reports say only two per cent of people are able to crack it. Can you solve it? Some say there are four and some say there are two, some even say there are five women in the image.

Notably, an optical illusion is an illusion caused by the visual system and characterised by a visual percept that arguably appears to differ from reality. So basically, optical illusions are images or pictures that we perceive differently than they really are.

Here's the image: Take a closer look at it and try to find the answer:

A report by the UK-based media outlet Daily Star stated that the image shows a woman with thick and wavy hair. She is in a pretty flowing dress. She is smiling as she talks on the phone.

The report added that in total there are four women to be precise — there must be.

Here's the answer. The first one is easy to identify, that is the main image.

The second woman can be seen looking at the woman's hand near her cheek. One needs to get a closer look to see the third one. The third one can be seen when you look at the small woman on the main lady's right arm. The fourth one can be noticed on the stomach of the first woman. Focus on the pair of lips on the stomach of the first woman and the entire image of the fourth one will itself appear.

As per the media report, Oleg has stated on his website that he drew the picture to "improve the popular topic" of optical illusions. The image is of "symbolic composition", as per the artist.