UNBELIEVABLE, but claimed to be REAL: Here are some popular and intriguing UFO sightings

These cases will make you think, are we alone in the universe?

From Roswell Incident to the Kenneth Arnold case, here are some popular and intriguing claims about UFO sightings.

Are aliens real?

There are hundreds of cases related to bizarre and beyond-belief sightings of uncommon aerial phenomena. Since ancient times, people have claimed and even recorded that they have seen unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

But on the other hand, there are people, who denounce such claims and call these so-called sightings hoaxes and conspiracies.

Should we believe in these theories? In May 2022, a top US defence official told lawmakers in the first public hearing on UFOs in half a century that an increasing number of unidentified flying objects have been reported in the sky over the past 20 years.

Besides that, in June 2022, NASA announced a new study that will recruit leading scientists to examine unidentified aerial phenomena. The project will begin early this fall and last around nine months, focusing on identifying available data, how to gather more data in future, and how NASA can analyze the findings to try to move the needle on scientific understanding.

If you are intrigued about what is beyond the blue skies, or rather who is beyond the blue skies, take a look at some popular claims about UFO sightings.

