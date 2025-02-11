An Indian-origin mom in Malaysia has gone viral on social media for her unusual way to commute to work every day.

Racheal Kaur, an Assistant Manager at AirAsia’s finance operations department, has been dubbed ‘super commuter’ for flying to her work in a different city five days a week. This allows her to spend more time with her children, who are currently in growing years.

In an interview with CNA Insider, Kaur said, “I have two kids, both are growing. My oldest is 12 and my daughter is 11. With them growing I feel that the need for the mother to be around more often. And, with this arrangement I’m able to go home every day and be able to see them at night.”

Kaur previously rented a home in Kaula Lumpur close to her office and returned to her home in Penang once a week. However, this was affecting her work-life balance.

In early 2024, Kaur decided to take a flight daily to her work. This allowed her to maintain a balance between her personal and professional lives.

How does she plan her routine?

Kaur described what her typical day looks like. She wakes up at 4:00 am and gets ready for her work. She leaves her home at 5:00 am for the airport to board the flight at 5:55 am. She boards the flight and reaches her office “no later than 7:45 am.” After she completes her work, she travels back and reaches home by 8:00 pm at night.

The outlet reported that travelling by plane to her work is cheaper for her than renting a house near her office and she even manages to save money with her routine.

Kaur claimed she used to spend $474 a month when she rented a house near her work. However, now her expenses have gone down to $316 a month.

She added that her flight time is her “me time”. She spends her time on the flight reflecting on her life, listening to music and admiring nature until she reaches her destination. She walks to her office, which is about 5-7 minutes away.

Why does she not work from home?

Kaur explained that this arrangement is better for her than working from home.

“Being surrounded by people… it’s easier to get a task done. You know… when you’re able to communicate with people face to face,” she said.

She also said that her employer is open to this arrangement. She added, “When I’m here, I focus 100% on my job and then when I’m home I can focus 100% with my family.”

“It is exhausting to wake up every day at 4:00 am. The moment I reach home, I get to see my kids. All that exhaustion is just gone. It’s just wonderful,” Kaur told the outlet. She plans to continue her unusual commute to work for the "foreseeable future.”

