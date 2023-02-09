US: Meet Ghost, a four-year-old bull terrier mix who was living with coyote pack in Nevada

For the last few months in Nevada, United States, a dog named 'Ghost,' a four-year-old bull terrier mix was roaming with a pack of coyotes, who observers say had accepted him as one of them. The white dog was spotted by residents in Henderson running through the neighbourhood at night. Worries among residents began when residents spotted an injury on Ghost's leg that was causing a severe limp. They tried catching him for treatment but failed, a fundraiser for the animal said, as per a Guardian report.

Rescuers tracked the pup's movements for several weeks, before laying a trap for him and caught him. Rescuers suspect that he was probably abandoned in the desert as a puppy following concerns over his health. They said that the pup warmed up to people quickly.

GoFundMe said, "It was immediately determined by the trappers that Ghost was a sweetheart of a pup! He was skin and bones, so food was a priority, so the trappers began feeding him right out of their hands."

Susan McMullen with Southern Nevada Trapping Team told Fox5 that it seems like he may have been abandoned between seven and eight months and somehow the coyotes accepted him. She said, "He was actually just running with them and eating with them, but then he started to limp, and we were afraid … that the coyotes could turn on him."

The rescue team determined that he is a lovely and wonderful dog.

Rescuers and the fundraising team claimed that the dog had a broken toe requiring amputation, an injury to his scrotum, ear infections and bites all over his body that led to some infections. He has rocks in his stomach, probably because he was hungry.

As per medics, his medical expense is more than $4,000. Till now, only $1,000 has been covered by an anonymous donor.

Ghost is still trying to adapt to his new life. The night is hard for him, he is not able to sleep at night. The dog is highly adoptive, but controversy has risen over his care.

According to the rescuers and rescuers group, his owners showed up at McMullen's home for him and harassed her.

A member of the rescue group, Sandy said, "We don’t believe this is their dog. We want to make sure that Ghost is going to the best family possible. We are still willing to take Ghost into our rescue, pay for his care and get him into the most loving home."

Multiple people have claimed Ghost to be their dog, but the shelter is trying to determine who he actually belongs to.

(With inputs from agencies)