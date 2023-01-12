In pics | Here are the winners of International Dog Photography Awards 2022
The winners of the International Dog Photography awards 2022 were announced in the following categories- Portrait and Landscape, Action, Studio and Dogs and People. In the Portrait and Landscape category- Dalia Fichmann was the winner for her photograph of an Avalanche Rescue Dog. The second position was secured by Sophia Hutchinson for her photograph of her Dalmatian Amber. And the third position in this category went to Joanne Liu for clicking a Greenland Dog.
In the Action category- Francesco Junior Mura was the winner, followed by Kjara Kocbek and Julia Haßelkuß in second and third place respectively. Su Kaye was the winner in the Studio category. Jane Thomson came second and Daniela Schmid came third. Meanwhile, here are the winners in the Dogs and People category- Sabrina Theden (first place), Sarah Ebner (second place), and Russel Charters (third place).
Apart from organising an annual competition, the International Dog Photography awards also organise monthly contests for professional, amateur and student photographers across the world. The objective of these awards is to promote talented dog photographers all over the world.
Dalia Fichmann's 'The Avalanche Rescue Dog'
Dalia Fichmann, a photographer from Switzerland was the winner in the Portrait and Landscape category. The Avalanche Rescue Dogs are the first responders to look for people buried in avalanches. Fichmann says she companied rescue teams in Melchsee-Frutt.
"To capture the moment when the dog finds the buried person and digs through the snow, I lay down with the camera in a small, dark ice cave and let the dogs search for me. The moment when the snow cover opens up, the first ray of light penetrates the cave, the paws dig away the snow and the dog's nose sniffs towards you is wonderful,'' she says.
(Photograph:Others)
'She is Bagheera' by Francesco Junior Mura
Photographer Francesco Junior Mura, the winner of the Action category, clicked this picture during an Agility Dog competition in Italy. "Agility Dog is trust. Agility Dog is respect. Agility Dog is togetherness," Mura says.
(Photograph:Others)
Daniela Schmid's sleeping puppy photograph.
Daniel Schmid, a participant in the Studio category, secured the third position for her photograph of a puppy sleeping on the hands of a person. The photograph was clicked with a Canon EOS 90d F/6.3 ISO-250 1/250 Sek.
(Photograph:Others)
Sarah Ebner's 'Of dogs and people'
Photographer Sarah Ebner placed third in the dogs and people category for clicking a photograph of hers with two dogs as the sun sets. The photograph was clicked with a Canon 6D Mark II & Sigma 85 mm 1.4 EX DG HSM.