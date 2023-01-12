In pics | Here are the winners of International Dog Photography Awards 2022

The winners of the International Dog Photography awards 2022 were announced in the following categories- Portrait and Landscape, Action, Studio and Dogs and People. In the Portrait and Landscape category- Dalia Fichmann was the winner for her photograph of an Avalanche Rescue Dog. The second position was secured by Sophia Hutchinson for her photograph of her Dalmatian Amber. And the third position in this category went to Joanne Liu for clicking a Greenland Dog.

In the Action category- Francesco Junior Mura was the winner, followed by Kjara Kocbek and Julia Haßelkuß in second and third place respectively. Su Kaye was the winner in the Studio category. Jane Thomson came second and Daniela Schmid came third. Meanwhile, here are the winners in the Dogs and People category- Sabrina Theden (first place), Sarah Ebner (second place), and Russel Charters (third place).

Apart from organising an annual competition, the International Dog Photography awards also organise monthly contests for professional, amateur and student photographers across the world. The objective of these awards is to promote talented dog photographers all over the world.