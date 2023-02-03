Thirty-year-old Portuguese dog named oldest living canine ever

Dogs bring joy to any household they are brought in. Most dogs live for 10-15 years. But a dog in Portugal, at a grand old age of 30, has been named oldest dog ever by the Guinness Book of World Records. The dog, Bobbi, broke the record that stood for nearly a century.

Bobbi lives with Costa family in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal. On February 1, Bobbi was 30 years and 226 days old.

The previous record for oldest living dog was made by Bluey, a dog in Australia who died at the age of 29 years and five months.

Bobbi's age has been validated by Portuguese government's database.

Leonel Costa, Bobbi's owner, was eight years old when Bobbi was born. He told BBC that since the family at the time had too many animals, puppies born along with Bobbi had to be put down.

However, Bobbi escaped.

Leonel and his brothers then hid Bobbi from their parents. The pup was eventually discovered and the family decided to keep it.

Bobbi is doing well for his age, according to veterinarians. However, time has taken toll on him and he has a little difficulty walking and with his vision.

