Maui wildfires: After church, a single home miraculously left untouched amidst devastation, watch

A single home miraculously survived deadly wildfires in West Maui even as other properties in the vicinity were burned to the ground.

The house, with white walls and a red roof, was left nearly untouched in contrast to the trail of destruction left behind in the neighbourhood.

Not just that, the oceanfront home’s garden was also left intact, blossoming with greenery amidst the apocalyptic devastation.

The video of the house is circulating on social media, with users calling it ‘The Red House That Survived Hawaii Wild Fires.'

HOLLYWOOD HOME‼️

Single home surrounded by burnt out destruction somehow survives Maui wildfires



A single home on a block bordering the ocean in West Maui miraculously survived the wildfires that destroyed the resort city of Lahaina.

pic.twitter.com/cis9tDAPEl — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) August 17, 2023

So far, thousands of houses have been burned to the ground in Hawaii wildfires, with at least 110 people losing their lives.

The sight similar to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church

Earlier, a similar sight emerged in the historic town of Lahaina where the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church was left untouched amid the eerie hellscape.

A miracle?



A Catholic church reportedly remains untouched by the wildfires as a symbol of hope in Hawaii



pic.twitter.com/VxRzN1wX16 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 12, 2023

Aerial footage from local KITV showed a few more buildings were spared from the ravaging wildfires.

Although it was not yet clear why these buildings survived the wildfires, some reports indicate the way they were constructed might have played a key role.

Why some buildings survived the wildfires?

Some residents attributed the miracle to the thick concrete walls, which don’t burn.

Tamura, 67, was quoted by San Francisco Chronicle as saying that her grandfather made the house with cement because “of the bugs and dry rot in Hawaii.”

“I’m sure it survived because of his knowledge and his construction skills,” she added.

She added that the walls are so thick that they could even block out the noise from the roaring ocean outside.

150-year-old banyan tree also survived the fire

Lahaina's century-and-a-half-old banyan tree also seems to have endured the fires. As of the latest update on Friday, the iconic tree, boasting 47 trunks, remains upright, although significantly damaged by the flames.

The fate of the tree, originally brought over from India in 1873, remains uncertain.

The fire's devastating toll has tragically reached 110 casualties, leaving over 1,000 residents unaccounted for. To date, authorities in Maui have been able to confirm the identities of just five of the victims.