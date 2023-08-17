ugc_banner

Maui wildfires: After church, a single home miraculously left untouched amidst devastation, watch

Hawaii, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Aug 17, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Single home left untouched amid massive wildfires in Hawaii Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The oceanfront home’s garden was also left intact, blossoming with greenery amidst the apocalyptic devastation.

A single home miraculously survived deadly wildfires in West Maui even as other properties in the vicinity were burned to the ground. 

The house, with white walls and a red roof, was left nearly untouched in contrast to the trail of destruction left behind in the neighbourhood.

Not just that, the oceanfront home’s garden was also left intact, blossoming with greenery amidst the apocalyptic devastation.

trending now

The video of the house is circulating on social media, with users calling it ‘The Red House That Survived Hawaii Wild Fires.'

×

So far, thousands of houses have been burned to the ground in Hawaii wildfires, with at least 110 people losing their lives.

The sight similar to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church

Earlier, a similar sight emerged in the historic town of Lahaina where the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church was left untouched amid the eerie hellscape.

×

Aerial footage from local KITV showed a few more buildings were spared from the ravaging wildfires.

Although it was not yet clear why these buildings survived the wildfires, some reports indicate the way they were constructed might have played a key role.

Why some buildings survived the wildfires?

Some residents attributed the miracle to the thick concrete walls, which don’t burn.

Tamura, 67, was quoted by San Francisco Chronicle as saying that her grandfather made the house with cement because “of the bugs and dry rot in Hawaii.”

Watch: Hawaii wildfire death toll crosses 100, Biden plans to visit for recovery efforts | Climate Tracker

“I’m sure it survived because of his knowledge and his construction skills,” she added.

She added that the walls are so thick that they could even block out the noise from the roaring ocean outside.

150-year-old banyan tree also survived the fire

Lahaina's century-and-a-half-old banyan tree also seems to have endured the fires.

Hawaii

As of the latest update on Friday, the iconic tree, boasting 47 trunks, remains upright, although significantly damaged by the flames.

The fate of the tree, originally brought over from India in 1873, remains uncertain.

The fire's devastating toll has tragically reached 110 casualties, leaving over 1,000 residents unaccounted for. To date, authorities in Maui have been able to confirm the identities of just five of the victims.

recommended stories

recommended stories

×

 

RELATED

Watch: Massive storm causes floods at Germany airport, above 100 flights cancelled

Apple warns users not to sleep alongside phones while they are charging

India: Pilot collapses and dies at boarding gate before operating flight to Pune