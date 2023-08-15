Maui: Family stuck in deadly wildfires saved by THIS novel Apple emergency feature

The Hawaiian island of Maui has been devastated by the wildfires, killing nearly 100 people while displacing thousands. While 1,300 remain missing, an iOS feature may have saved the life of an individual during the disaster.

According to the New York Post, a little-known feature called Apple Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14 may have been a lifesaver. Michael Miraflor, a marketing executive took to X, formerly known as Twitter to claim that his relatives were caught in their vehicle while attempting to flee the Hawaiian island.

Five of Miraflor's loved ones were in the white van but could not contact anyone as the cell towers had been destroyed. With no option to contact emergency services or relatives, one of the family members used Apple's satellite system, available on all models of the iPhone 14 to save the day.

Using the feature, the phones can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software.

"My brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle in Maui while the wildfires suddenly erupted around them. No cell service, so Apple Emergency SOS was the only way they could get in contact with first responders. Literally saved their lives," Miraflor posted on X.

Miraflor shared screenshots of emergency SOS texts between the fire department and dispatchers, which pinpointed the family's location info. The communication showed that the family was rescued within 30 minutes of sending the first emergency text.

The family was found at the Outlets of Maui, a shopping mall in Lahaina near the fires. The western community town of Lahaina is possibly the worst-affected area. The region, home to 12,000 people, wears a dystopic look, as most residents have either escaped or probably perished in the fire, according to authorities.

Netizens appreciative of technology

Upon sharing the news, netizens seemed thankful and appreciated the technology for helping out the family.

"Wow - glad they are ok, and thank goodness for Apple emergency," said one user, while another added, "Damn they seem so close to the water too. The conditions must've been insane."

It is not the first time that the Apple feature has saved lives. In May, 10 hikers last their way in California’s Santa Paula Canyon. They used the emergency SOS button to contact the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and were found and brought back safely by a search and rescue team.

Notably, emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

(With inputs from agencies)