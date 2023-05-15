Man swallows 7 gold biscuits to escape Mumbai customs- Here's how officials recovered gold

In a desperate attempt to escape the customs officers, a man swallowed gold biscuits in India. Officials arrested the man for smuggling seven gold biscuits while travelling from Dubai to Mumbai. The man was identified as 30-year-old Intizar Ali.

After the arrest, the man was taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where he admitted that he swallowed seven pieces of gold wrapped in a plastic foil. An X-ray report conducted at the hospital confirmed his confession. He claimed to have done it to avoid the customs officials.

According to doctors at JJ Hospital, they recovered nearly 240 grams of gold from the stomach of the accused. Ali was then put on a high-fibre diet to excrete gold biscuits and complete the recovery naturally.

A team headed by Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, head of the surgery department at JJ Hospital revealed,"as part of the plan, the accused was put on high-fibre diet which included consuming a dozen bananas per day. Eventually, all the seven pieces hidden in the stomach of the accused were recovered by natural means."

Currently, the 30-year-old is being interrogated by the authorities while further investigation is underway. The accused has been charged with the provision of the Customs Act.

Bizzare cases of smuggling in the past

This is not the first time that someone has gone to such an extent in order to smuggle gold and other illegally-owned precious items.

In a similar instance, 12 gold bars were recovered from the stomach of a Delhi-based businessman. The man, identified as a 63-year-old, arrived at a medical facility in Delhi after complaints about vomiting and constipation. Initially, the old man lied to surgeons about swallowing a plastic bottle cap after a brawl with her wife. However, after the surgical procedure, doctors found 400 grams of gold bars in his stomach, as per BBC. Later, he was investigated by authorities while the gold was confiscated by customs officers.

In Karnataka, in 2021, a similar case took place, where a thief was arrested for swallowing gold ornaments. The incident took place at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. Police authorities recovered ornaments from a man’s stomach that he stole from a jewellery shop. The thief had developed severe abdominal pains and was rushed to a medical facility nearby. An X-ray scan located rings, ear studs, and other ornaments, weighing about 35 grams in his intestine.

In 2022, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport customs officers confiscated around 95 capsules of narcotics from the large intestine of a Nigerian traveller. The 30-year-old was flying in from Dubai. The youth was taken to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where the X-ray and CT scan reports revealed that drugs were found in the large intestine. The medical officials extracted from his bodily waste over four days.

