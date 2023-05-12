Gluttony at its best | Woman eats her own knee with pasta, netizens find it 'puke-worthy'

Spanish Influencer Paula Gonu, while speaking during Club 113 podcast, stated that she added some of her own knee cartilage in a spaghetti bolognese which she had prepared for herself and her partner. Reacting to the revelations, the netizens found the incident 'puke-worthy'.

The content creator, who is 30 years old and has two million followers on Instagram, further revealed that she had part of her knee cartilage, which is known as the meniscus, removed during surgery because of an injury.

Explaining the surgery, the influencer said, "(The doctor) used a camera. He operated through two holes and it was all up on the screen."

As per the translation, the doctor questioned Gonu if she wants to preserve the part of the knee with her. "I told him 'Yes,'" said Gonu. She added that the surgeon had used alcohol to preserve the part of the knee for a longer period. A week later, Gonu and her partner were joking about the preserved knee, and then she thought of cooking her own knee.

"I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body. Then I made a Bolognese and put it in and we ate it," she said.

She further described how the dish was prepared by her and how the cartilage was added to the sauce before she ate it with her boyfriend.

The influencer has around 650,000 followers on TikTok and keeps on posting pictures and videos on every subject.

In the conversation, Gonu defended her actions by stating that many people consume cartilage, bones, and other parts of 'worse animals,' so eating your own body part shouldn't be seen as taboo.

However, the influencer's revelations left social media users disgusted, as they expressed their views in the comment section on YouTube.

A user quizzed, "At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?"

"I almost threw up a thousand times in the first few minutes talking about food," another user stated. "You are what you eat," stated a user.

Meanwhile, advising people against eating their own cartilage, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners' spokesperson said, "There are many things doctors recommend patients do following surgery including recuperating slowly and carefully heeding all instructions given to them post-surgery."

