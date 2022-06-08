Man destroys $5 million worth of artifacts at Dallas Museum of Art because he was 'Mad at his girl'

A 21-year-old Texas man, Brian Hernandez was accused of breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night and destroying art worth millions of dollars because he was upset with his girlfriend,as reported by Oxygen true crime.

The Texas man is presently being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond and has been charged with criminal mischief charge greater than $300,000.

On Thursday, the museum released a statement that they are "devastated by this incident,” however, they are ”grateful that no one was harmed.”

The statement also added that "This was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the museum."

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KXAS-TV reports, the man allegedly broke in by smashing the front entrance with a metal chair and damaging several pieces of art, including pots, statues and other artefacts. Estimates made by the Investigators found that the accused has destroyed artwork worth $5,153,000 using a stool.

A 6th Century ceramic cup called "Kylix Herakles and Nemeon Lion," valued at $100,000 was among the destroyed artifacts along with the "Black Figure Panel Amphora 6th Century Greece" pot and the "Red Figure Pyxis 450 B.C." pot, together valued at $5 million.

A glass case was also smashed by the man using a sanitizer stand that contained a 2018 ceramic piece called Batah Kuhuh Alligator Gar Fish Effigy Bottle, reports Smithsonian Magazine.

The incident comes after a man smeared some cream cake over the framed Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

