Watch: Man disguised as old lady smears cake on Mona Lisa painting

Art lovers visiting the famous Lourve Museum in Paris were in for a shock on Sunday as a man, dressed as an old woman, jumped out of a wheelchair and smeared cake on Leonardo Da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting. The video of the act has now been widely circulated on social media.



A man, disguised as a wheelchair-bound old lady, jumped out and tried to break the bulletproof glass barrier around the painting. When he was unable to break the glass, he promptly smeared cake on it in order to cover the painting. He was by then tackled by the Museum security. He also sprinkled roses before he was knocked to the ground by security.

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂???

Can anybody translate what ole dude was saying as they where escorting him out?😂

As the man was taken out by the security, he addressed visitors in French which was captured on video as well. A Spanish media outlet, Pledge Times, later reported that the man shouted in French, "some people are trying to destroy the earth, think of the earth!"



Eyewitnesses said the man was disguised as an old lady, wore a wig and rode through the museum in a wheelchair. It is not clear still what the man's motive was behind such an act and how he had managed to sneak the cake inside the museum.



