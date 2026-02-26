/Man bet his entire savings against Musk and DOGE. He stood no risk of losing ever

A 37-year-old tax economist named Alan Cole bet his entire savings against Elon Musk and won. He placed a wager that, despite the SpaceX CEO's Department of Government Efficiency vowing to slash federal spending, it would not happen. Cole knew the obvious and threw all his money into different bets around the same topic, and collected more money than he had invested. It happened on the prediction market Kalshi, where he placed the bets nearly a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported. Cole spent a total of $342,195.63 on several predictions that revolved around the same premise, that federal government spending will continue irrespective of what Trump said about slashing budgets. The bets were resolved on February 20 when the Bureau of Economic Analysis published its final figures for the year. Cole had won and had more than 3 per cent of all positions.

The man had no chance of losing money

He collected $470,300, $128,000 more than what he had invested. For Cole to lose, the federal spending had to come down by $50 billion. However, it saw an increase of about $300 billion. He was basically guaranteed no loss since he had such a huge margin and had spread his money into several bets. Cole understood that no matter what DOGE did, the spending would not see any significant drop. He calculated that the major chunk of money goes into Social Security, Medicare and defence. So pulling contracts and reducing the workforce would barely make any difference.