'Lunacy': Putin even jokes about it, says press secretary on Ukraine invasion

Amid speculation of an imminent attack on Ukraine, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president "sometimes even jokes about it, asking if the exact time when the war is to be unleashed has been announced."

The US has repeatedly said over the past month that Russia is ready to launch an attack on Ukraine with over 100,000 troops amassed at the border.

Peskov however dismissed it as "obsessive media lunacy around this topic" declaring that it "cannot be met with understanding".

A report claimed Russia was ready to launch an invasion as early as Tuesday with another report asserting that the attack may begin on February 16.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said there was no information whether Russia had made the "final decision". The White House had said last month that a Russian attack on Ukraine could take place between mid-January to mid-February.

British defence secretary Ben Wallace had told a British newspaper that there is a "whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," referring to German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler who was handed parts of Czechoslovakia as part of the Munich agreement in 1938 in an attempt to stave off war in Europe.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN while dismissing reports of a Russian invasion said: "I think they need to have a good doctor, I recommend them to do it. A specialist on such paranoia cases."

"I don't know about the numbers, because there are a lot of speculations about it," Polyanskiy said on troop deployment along Ukraine's border.

"I think the training with Belarus would be over in one week's time. For the rest, I don't know," Polyanskiy added even as Russia announced it was pulling back some troops after the drills.

The US said Russia should show proof of "de-escalation" as President Biden warned that a Russian attack on Ukraine was still a "possibility".

