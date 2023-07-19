Loyal dog in Puducherry town mirrors Hachiko's devotion after owner's suspected suicide

In Southern India, a pet dog has captured the attention of locals and the internet with its unwavering loyalty following its owner's tragic death. The story of this canine has once again reminded people that "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself".

The dog's display of loyalty has left the community deeply moved and draws parallels to the iconic tale of Hachiko, who remained steadfastly loyal to his deceased owner for years. "Tragic but pure love" The incident is from Yanam town in Puducherry bordering Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, recently, witnesses on the Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge over the Godavari River encountered a strange, heart-breaking sight. They saw a dog lying for more than a day beside a pair of slippers, which reportedly belong to its now-deceased owner. Tragic but pure love. Owner of this pet dog jumped off the Yedurlanka Bridge on River Godavari in #Yanam. The poor dog kept barking at the river on Sunday & slept next to its owner's footwear. Based on this clue, cops launched a manhunt & recovered the dead body. #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/WRdKM1ITrE — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 17, 2023 × People, as per posts all over Twitter and other social media sites, have seen the dog crying, mourning its owner. In spite of several efforts, the dog refused to leave the spot, leading some concerned individuals to alert the police.

Also read | Explained | 'Age is just a number': China hotels refuse to serve customers aged 35 and above What the police said Authorities suspect that the owner of the dog, identified as Mandagi Kanchana, a 22-year-old resident of Yanam, may have jumped off the GMC Balayogi Bridge that connects Yanam and Yedurlanka, and into the river on Sunday. A search operation has been launched to recover the woman's body, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

News agency IANS reports that the woman was walking with her pet on the bridge when she suddenly jumped into the river. Reportedly, after passersby raised an alarm, fishermen in a boat tried to save her, but she was washed away in the strong current.

According to eyewitnesses and social media videos, the devoted pet dog spent over a day pacing anxiously on the bridge. It would frequently stand up and peer down at the river before returning to sit near its owner's shoes. The dog stayed there all night, waiting and sleeping. Finally, on Monday morning, it left the scene of the tragic incident with his beloved owner's mother.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the profound bond between humans and their animal companions, highlighting the emotional impact that such tragedies can have on pets.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE