Life in the 'cost' lane: Mercedes to charge ‘acceleration fee’ for cars to go faster

If it is a sign of coming times then feeling the need for speed may soon make you take a glance at your pocket first. BBC has reported that luxury carmarker Mercedes-Benz is soon to charge customers an 'acceleration fee' for some of its electric cars to accelerate faster. As per the report, the company will charge customers USD 1200 excluding tax per year. With this, some of its vehicles will accelerate from 0-60 mph a second faster.

The move by Mercedes Benz follows one from BMW which launched a subscription service earlier this year for heated seats. BBC said that Mercedes does not plan to introduce 'acceleration increase' in UK currently. The subscription will however be available in the US for Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 and EQS 450 vehicles. Their SUV counterparts will be eligible for the subscription as well. However, no exact date has yet been officially announced by the company for roll-out of the subscription.

Customers and the public in general were surprised earlier this year when BMW announced 25 pounds monthly fee to unlock heated seats and steering in their cars.

This was not the first subscription option launched by carmakers. In 2021, Toyota announced that it would charge USD 8 to some customers to enable them to start their cars remotely. In 2019, Elon Musk-led Tesla announced USD 2000 one-time fee to make its Model-3 cars accelerate from 0-60 mph half a second faster.

