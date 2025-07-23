/Lemon tree planted by Brisbane woman for gin and tonic stolen in bizarre early morning heist

A lemon tree thief is the talk of the town in Brisbane. Someone stopped by a woman's front yard at around 4 in the morning, and uprooted an entire tree and drove off with it. The woman who lost the tree is now searching for the culprit, the woman who carried out the strange heist. The CCTV camera installed outside her house captured the entire incident. She posted several videos of the robbery on Instagram detailing what went down outside her house when it was still dark. Ineke McMahon, executive recruiter and career strategist, did not notice the tree was missing in the morning. She was leaving to drop her kid off at school on Friday morning and missed it at the time. After returning from school, Ineke was shocked to see that her lemon tree was missing. She then noticed a trail of dirt leading up the street. The rest was revealed by the CCTV footage. Also Read: Irish scandal: Teen love culminates in old age wedding. Man dies a day later, leaving Rs 54 crore to the woman

Lemon tree caught on camera

The videos solved the mystery of what had happened to the lemon tree. The footage shows a white sedan driving past her home at 4:10 am. The car then turns around and stops near the door of one of Ineke's neighbours. A woman gets down from the vehicle (not visible on the camera), and enters the frame. She pulls on the lemon tree hard, removing it entirely from the ground and dashes away with it in the car. Ineke is heartbroken to have lost the lemon tree. She told Nine News that she had planted it around five months ago. The tree had started to bear fruit. Ineke added she wanted everyone in the neighbourhood to enjoy the fruits of the tree, especially to prepare gin and tonic. However, that dream has now been thwarted by the lemon tree thief.

Lemon tree for gin and tonic