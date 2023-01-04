Last surviving astronaut of NASA'S Apollo 7 mission, Walter Cunningham, passes away at 90
The last surviving astronaut of NASA's first successful crewed space mission, Walter Cunningham, passed away at the age of 90.
The death was confirmed by a NASA spokesperson, Bob Jacobs. His wife, Dot Cunnigham, in a statement, said he passed away on Tuesday (Jan 3) but did not mention the cause of death.
Apollo 7 was a magnificent step toward space, making way for the moon landing. It was also NASA's first successful crew mission since the deaths of Apollo 1 astronauts on the Kennedy launching pad in January 1967.
Cunningham, then a civilian, was one of the three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day flight transmitting live broadcasts as it orbited Earth.
He crewed the mission with US navy Capt Walter M Schirra and US air force major Donn F Eisele.
NASA in a statement said that the three astronauts flew a perfect mission, making the space agency send the next crew during the Apollo 8 mission.
Remembering the successful mission, Cunningham in 2017 during an event at the Kennedy Space Sation said, "enabled us to overcome all the obstacles we had after the Apollo 1 fire and it became the longest, most successful test flight of any flying machine ever."
