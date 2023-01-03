'Outer space not a wrestling ground', retorts China after NASA official says it might claim Moon's resources

After a NASA top official warned that China may stake a claim on the moon's resources, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington in a retort has said that "Outer space is not a wrestling ground," adding that China is "actively" working towards a "shared future for mankind in the space".

In a recent interview with Politico, former astronaut and current NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that the US needs to "watch out" that its rival does not gain a foothold on the lunar service. As per a Guardian report, the NASA official said that the race between the two nations is intensifying and the next two years may decide which of them gains the advantage.

However as per Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy's spokesperson "China always advocates the peaceful use of outer space, opposes the weaponisation of and arms race in outer space, and works actively toward building a community with a shared future for mankind in the space domain."

Nelson, the top NASA top official had warned that China which is currently engaged in a "space race" with the United States may stake a claim on Moon's resource-rich areas if it gets there first.

Talking to Politico, he asserted "It is a fact: we’re in a space race."

Nelson said that the US "better watch out that they (China) don’t get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research."

As proof of China's assertiveness over its territorial claims, the official cited the "earthly" example of Beijing's aggression over islands in the South China Sea where the nation has established military bases and remarked that "it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, ‘Keep out, we’re here, this is our territory,'" for the moon’s resource-rich areas.

Recent years have seen China's space program develop leaps and bounds. Last year the nation successfully put up an Earth-orbiting space station and also mounted several lunar orbiting and sample-collecting missions.

As per reports, the third phase of China's Lunar mission is scheduled for 2025, and it seeks to establish a lunar research station on Moon's south pole.

Previously US military officials too sounded the alarm over Chinese "militarisation" of space. While on a visit to Australia Space Force Lt Gen Nina Armagno warned "It’s entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us," adding that the "progress they’ve made has been stunning – stunningly fast." However, China denies the allegations and has repeatedly rejected the US interpretation of its space missions.

(With inputs from agencies)

