Elon Musk's SpaceX to raise $750mn in first funding round of 2023: Report

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket-maker and satellite internet company, is raising $750 million in a new round of funding. The latest round of funding keeps company's valuation at $137 billion, CNBC reported.

Earlier, a Bloomberg report had claimed that SpaceX was letting its employees to sell at $77 per share. This would have put the company's valuation close to $140 billion.

The company raised more than $2 billion in 2022, including a $250 million round in July, and was valued at $127 billion during an equity round in May.

The CNBC report, while citing an email sent to prospective SpaceX investors, said that Andreessen Horowitz will lead the new funding round.

Andressen had also contributed in Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter, a $44 billion deal.

2022 for SpaceX

Last year, SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, recorded over 1 million subscribers and provided a lifeline to users in war-torn Ukraine. Under its Falcon program, SpaceX also managed to surpass 60 reusable rocket launches in a single year.

What's in store for SpaceX in 2023?

SpaceX is currently continuing the development of its Starship, in what has been reported as Elon Musk's dream project. A CNN report claimed it to be far bigger than anything that SpaceX — or any other private or state-owned rocket developer — has ever built.

ALSO READ | Japanese company's lander heads for the moon with UAE rover on SpaceX rocket

The SpaceX has long billed its Starship as the vehicle that could one day put humans on Mars for the first time.

It remains unclear when the company will move to the next step of the program, which relates to an orbital launch test of these larger vehicles.

Is Twitter affecting SpaceX's operations?

According to an NBC News report, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently asked SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell whether Elon Musk's "distraction" as the new owner and CEO of Twitter might affect SpaceX’s work with the space agency. Nelson is reported to have said that Shotwell reassured him it would not.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE