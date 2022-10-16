Elon Musk: SpaceX will keep funding Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Oct 16, 2022
Elon Musk has said that his rocket company SpaceX will continue to fund its Starlink broadband service in Ukraine, citing the Need For Good Deeds. This comes a day after he said that the company could no longer afford to do so.
