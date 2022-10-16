LIVE TV
Elon Musk: SpaceX will keep funding Starlink internet service in Ukraine
Published: Oct 16, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Elon Musk has said that his rocket company SpaceX will continue to fund its Starlink broadband service in Ukraine, citing the Need For Good Deeds. This comes a day after he said that the company could no longer afford to do so.
