Ladies with longer ring fingers than index fingers rejoice, you may be 'stronger', says study

Scientists can identify whether you are likely to be weak or a woman with a strong physique by comparing your index and ring fingers.

According to a new study, women with an index finger that is shorter than their ring finger are likely to be stronger.

Researchers looked at people's 2D:4D digit ratios (the length difference between the index and ring fingers) and how it relates to muscle strength.

A lower 2D:4D digit ratio (in which the index finger is shorter than the ring finger) is already assumed to imply increased testosterone exposure in the womb.

The researchers discovered that women with a lower 2D:4D ratio had stronger grip strength than women with a higher 2D:4D ratio.



In pics: Afghan women losing fundamental rights rapidly under Taliban regime

Researchers from the University of Vienna's Department of Evolutionary Anthropology conducted the new study, which was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.



Watch: Afghan girl alleges beating by Taliban commander for refusing sex, Taliban post video to refute claim



They argue that while the 2D:4D ratio has been connected to male strength, the link with female strength has proven equivocal.

The 2D:4D finger length ratio: It's the ratio of your index (2nd) and ring (4th) finger lengths, commonly known as the 2D:4D ratio.



Watch | Gravitas: Woman charged with manslaughter after suffering miscarriage

What is the 2D:4D finger length ratio, and how does it work?

The 2D:4D digit ratio is the proportion of a person's index finger (2D) to ring finger (4D) (4D).

It's calculated by dividing the lengths of the ring and index fingers.

A lower 2D:4D digit ratio is thought to imply more testosterone exposure while in the womb, and so masculinity.

A larger 2D:4D digit ratio, on the other hand, is thought to signify less testosterone exposure in the womb, and so femininity.

(With inputs from agencies)