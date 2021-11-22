In pics: Afghan women losing fundamental rights rapidly under Taliban regime

The Taliban on Monday issued a ''religious guideline'' that called on the country's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors. In the first such directive to Afghan media issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Taliban also called on women television journalists to wear Islamic hijabs while presenting their reports.

The latest diktat is only another example of how the Taliban, under the garb of imposing Islamic law, has been snatching away the rights of Afghan women. Despite insisting they will rule more moderately this time around, the Taliban have already introduced rules for what women can wear at university, and beaten and harassed several Afghan journalists despite promising to uphold press freedoms.

Let's a take look at other diktats issued by the Taliban government since it came to power in August this year.