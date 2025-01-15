US Vice President Kamala Harris, as per reports, is yet to extend the traditional invitation for a formal meeting or tour to her successor vice-president elect JD Vance.

With just days left before Vance, along with his family, moves into the historic Naval Observatory residence, Harris, in a notable snub to the incoming administration, has chosen to ignore the long-standing custom.

What's the tradition?

Traditionally, outgoing vice presidents welcome their successors with a sit-down conversation and a tour of the residence at Number One Observatory Circle in Washington, DC, which has been home to US vice presidents since the 1970s.

However, citing sources, CBS News reported that Harris has not made such arrangements for Vance — this could reflect lingering tensions from last year's fiercely contested election.

Tit-for-tat?

According to the report, some close to Harris have suggested that the absence of an invitation was retaliation for the cold reception Harris herself received from the Trump administration in 2021. They claim that Harris was never afforded the opportunity to visit the vice-president residence before moving in. She moved into the residence in April 2021, three months after being sworn in, as the house was in need of repairs.

However, advisers to former Vice President Mike Pence insist that Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were discreetly invited for a tour, though no formal meeting occurred.

In contrast, the peaceful transition in 2016 saw Joe and Jill Biden warmly welcoming Mike and Karen Pence to the vice president's residence.

Childproofing concerns overlooked?

Adding to the tension, Usha Vance, the vice president-elect's wife, reportedly reached out through intermediaries for information about childproofing the residence for their three young children—Ewan (7), Vivek (4), and Mirabel (2). Initial requests were allegedly dismissed by a Harris political appointee. Eventually, Navy aides responsible for the residence stepped in to provide logistical support and safety arrangements for the Vance family.

Last week, Usha Vance and Doug Emhoff reportedly had a 40-minute conversation, suggesting some progress in communication, but Harris herself remains distant from the transition process. Sources close to the current vice president argue that her attention has been diverted by urgent matters, including a recently cancelled overseas trip and the California wildfires.

The Vance family's upcoming move marks the first time in decades that the Naval Observatory will house young children.

