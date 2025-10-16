/JD Vance blurts out Trump admin’s alarming new mission: ‘Retrain entire government’ to target the Left

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday (Oct 15) let slip something startling: the Trump administration is, in the US VP's own words, “retraining the entire government” to focus on “left-wing violence.” While making an appearance on 'The Charlie Kirk Show' Vance was holding a discussion on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He claimed that, "Because we have such a big problem with left-wing political violence, we have to train the investigatory and law enforcement powers of the government to focus on that particular problem".

Trump admin retraining government to target opposition?

Vance, in a surprising statement, claimed that they "really have to retrain the entire government to focus on this left-wing violence problem."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We are doing it," he insisted. However, Vance didn’t explain what “retraining” the government means in practice, but his comments sparked immediate concern among civil rights groups.

He also went on to repeat familiar conspiracy theories about "paid protestors" and even asked, "If a brick gets thrown through a wall in a government building, who bought the brick?". However, the irony is hard to miss. Vance backed Trump’s decision in January to pardon January 6 rioters — the same people who smashed windows and assaulted police officers while trying to break into the Capitol building and overturn the 2020 election.

Vance claims 'left-violence' biggest problem in US

In the interview, Vance also claimed that it was "just a statistical fact" that political violence was a "bigger problem on the left." However, the statement happens to be false. The Justice Department’s own data showed that far-right extremists were responsible for the majority of domestic terror incidents in the US. This data was captured in a report titled, "What NIJ research tells us about domestic terrorism". This paper was, however, quietly removed from the DoJ website last month, showing that far-right extremists were responsible for the majority of domestic terror incidents in the US.