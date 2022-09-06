Ivory plaques dating back to eighth or seventh century BC found in Jerusalem

A number of ivory plaques dating back to around eighth or seventh century BC were discovered by archaeologists in an Iron Age residence in Jerusalem. The discovery was one of its kind and it provided an insight into the wealth and social status of the people who lived in the historical residence.

The ruins of the building, which was found below the Old City in east Jerusalem, were likely destroyed during the Babylonian destruction in 586 BC. The team of researchers, under the leadership of Reli Avisar from Tel Aviv University, said that they have already found over 1500 artifacts from the spot.

"This is a large collection, and when we took it to restoration, we discovered there was a finite number of motifs. Objects like these are usually discovered in royal palaces, so it shows the great wealth and abundance of the place, but also the ability of a Jerusalem elite to conduct long-distance trade, the financial ability to buy it," Avisar said while explaining their findings according to AFP.

The archaeologists also have another theory when it comes to the ivory plaques. Avisar told AFP that they can also be gifts given to powerful vassals from the region of Judah as it has similar motifs.

"It also shows their taste, their desire to be part of a high class that began as imperialistic with the Assyrian empire, but was part of all of the ancient East," she said.

"These are fancy items that can be found in all of the area, very sparsely, but it shows an internationalism," Avisar added.

(With inputs from agencies)